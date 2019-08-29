Lawrence police take stabbing suspect into custody

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police have taken a stabbing suspect into custody, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault and battery near 233 Jackson St. on August 20 found a 44-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Lawrence police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Through interviewing witnesses at the scene investigators were able to identify a suspect as 42-year-old Efrain Candelario.

Candelario was later arrested and arraigned in Lawrence District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)