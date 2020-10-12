Lawrence postpones return to in-person learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence Public Schools announced that plans for students to return in-person this fall have been postponed due to a significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made in partnership with public health officials to delay the start of in-person learning for high need students from October 19 to November 30 at the earliest, according to a release issued by Superintendent Cynthia Paris.

The latest reports from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health have classified Lawrence as a high-risk community with the daily average of reported coronavirus cases per 100,000 people sitting at more than 35 cases.

The postponement impacts more than 400 students attending over a dozen schools.

Lawrence Public Schools’ return to learning plan is based on a phased approach, with all students beginning remotely, then with designated groups gradually returning to classrooms in-person over time.

