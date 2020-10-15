Lawrence remembering those lost in the pandemic with ‘Empty Chair’ memorial

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Lawrence is honoring those lost in the cornavirus pandemic with a new memorial of empty chairs.

The COVID-19 Empty Chair Memorial, inspired by one in Washington, D.C., has 144 empty chairs to represent all the residents that died after contracting the coronavirus.

The memorial in the nation’s capital has 20,000 empty chairs.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)