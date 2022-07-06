LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence officials say they need more workers to address residents’ complaints of of trash piling up under bridges and in other dumping sites around the city.

Officials said Wednesday that trash has piled up over the years, in part due to homeless encampments, and the city Department of public works lacks manpower and resources. A spokesman for the mayor said officials are trying to get state help and urged residents to help keep the city clean.

“We are cleaning, but we need you to help us not throw trash in the streets,” said spokesman Nestor Castillo.

