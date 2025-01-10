LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Lawrence sprang into action Thursday, helping lift a car off a woman who was trapped underneath.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the woman was making flower deliveries when she left her car in drive.

Police say the car rolled back onto her, pinning her to the ground.

Elvis Burgos was one of the many that helped lift the car.

“She was screaming for help and [grabbed] on my leg, and I’m just trying to lift up the car,” said Burgos. “They started moving, pushing the car to see if they could lift it up, and then soon after, more men started appearing and [helped] us lift the car.”

“She was saying in Spanish, ‘oh god, oh god, please help oh god,'” Burgos added.

Yanet Minaya, who was working inside a grocery store on the corner of Bennington Street just before 2 p.m. Thursday, captured video when she saw a group of people, including police, pulling the car off the woman’s leg.

“They were just basically lifting the car, like almost half of it, to the top,” said Minaya.

First responders say the woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and is expected to be okay, saved by so many Good Samaritans willing to jump into action.

“Who wouldn’t do that, you know?,” said Burgos when asked about helping the woman. “It’s just first instinct.”

