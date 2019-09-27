Lawrence residents without power as crews work to repair gas leak

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Lawrence residents are without power on Friday morning as Columbia Gas crews perform emergency utility work in an effort to pinpoint the cause of a gas leak that prompted hundreds of evacuations and school closures.

Firefighters responding to the area of South Broadway and Salem Street around 3 a.m. found gas traveling through the sewers after a line that was replaced following the 2018 Merrimack Valley started leaking, officials said.

As of 2:30 p.m., about 600 residents were without power, according to MEMA. Initially, nearly 1,500 people were left powerless.

About 300 people were told to evacuate their homes.

Columbia Gas is going door-to-door to check 146 meters as they make sure the gas did not travel into any structures.

Lawrence Public Schools closed Wetherbee School due to the power outage. Lawrence Catholic Academy is also closed.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter in the city.

Residents are expected to be allowed back into their homes starting at 3 p.m.

