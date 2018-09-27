Lawrence sex offender arrested on indecent exposure, lewdness charges

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lawrence sex offender was arrested in Merrimack Thursday on a warrant stemming from an indecent exposure incident last year, officials said.

Lawrence Larocque, 50, was arrested by Merrimack police about 6:14 p.m. on a warrant charging him with exposing himself to a juvenile girl he knew in the fall of 2017, according to the Nashua Police Department. A review of his record showed he was a registered sex offender with seven prior convictions for similar offenses, at least two of which involved juveniles.

Larocque was ordered held without bail at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment on charges of indecent exposure and lewdness on Friday.

