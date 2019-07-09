Lawrence teen convicted of murder in killing, beheading of classmate to be sentenced

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence teenager convicted of first-degree murder in the killing and beheading of a high school classmate is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Mathew Borges, 18, was found guilty by a jury in Salem Superior Court on May 14 for the murder of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Villoria-Paulino on Nov. 18, 2016 when Borges was 15.

He faces a sentence of life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Viloria-Paulino’s body was found along the banks of the Merrimack River by a dog walker on Dec. 1, 2016. His head was discovered floating nearby.

Prosecutors argued that Borges killed Viloria-Paulino because he was jealous the victim had spent time with his girlfriend.

