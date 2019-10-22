Lawrence teen to be arraigned in connection with deadly Methuen hit-and-run crash

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence teen accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Methuen will be arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy is set to appear in Lawrence Juvenile Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, witness interference, and unlicensed operation, according to Methuen police.

The teen was allegedly driving an Infiniti M37 without a license when he struck 57-year-old Timothy Lafferty, of Methuen, on Jackson Street on Oct. 14.

Lafferty had been moving his car out of the way of a tow truck that was delivering a used car to a young woman, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The suspect is also accused of making verbal threats to someone who witnessed the crash.

Officers found the heavily damaged car a quarter mile from the crash scene at a home on Brook Street.

The teen and the owner of the vehicle are said to be known to each other.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)