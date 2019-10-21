Lawrence teen to be arraigned in connection with deadly Methuen hit-and-run crash

A Lawrence teen accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Methuen will be arraigned Tuesday on criminal charges, officials said.

The 16-year-old boy will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, witness interference and unlicensed operation, according to Methuen police.

Investigators worked to determine that the teen was illegally driving an Infiniti M37 when he struck 57-year-old Timothy Lafferty on Jackson Street on Oct. 14.

Officers say, Lafferty, of Methuen, was struck while he trying to move his car out of the way of a tow truck that was delivering a used car to a young woman.

Lafferty succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The teen then returned the car to a home on Brook Street while visible front end damage, police say.

The teen and the owner of the vehicle are said to be known to each other.

He is also accused of making verbal threats to someone who witnesses the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

