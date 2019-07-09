Lawrence teen who beheaded high school classmate sentenced to life in prison

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence teenager convicted of first-degree murder in the killing and beheading of a high school classmate in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Mathew Borges, 18, who was found guilty in the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Villoria-Paulino, will be eligible for parole after 30 years, a Salem District Court judge ruled.

Before handing down the sentence, the judge said Borges acted in a premeditated and atrocious manner in savagely killed his friend.

Convicted teen killer Matt Borges of Lawrence is sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 30 years #7news pic.twitter.com/ljz8pO9hWY — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 9, 2019

Viloria-Paulino’s body was found along the banks of the Merrimack River by a dog walker on Dec. 1, 2016. His head was discovered floating nearby.

The teens were classmates at Lawrence High School. Borges was 15 at the time but was tried as an adult.

During his trial, Prosecutors argued that Borges killed Viloria-Paulino because he was jealous the victim had spent time with his girlfriend.

Borges showed no emotion as the guilty verdict was read back in May.

