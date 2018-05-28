Lawrence woman dies after being stabbed in apparent domestic dispute

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a woman has died from injuries suffered after being stabbed in an apparent domestic dispute in Lawrence on Monday.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a third party saying a friend had called from a home on Doyle Street requesting an ambulance. Officers found a man in his early 30s and a woman in her late 20s suffering from stab wounds.

Police later determined the victims were husband and wife, and the incident was believed to be domestic violence.

The victims were treated and taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then later transported to Boston hospitals. The female victim later died from her injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Lawrence police as well as the District Attorney’s office and state police detectives.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)