BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence woman was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for her role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy.

Michel Saredi-Munoz Moronta, 22, was sentenced in Boston Federal Court after Munoz Moronta pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to prosecutors, law enforcements identified Priority Mail packages containing narcotics that were sent to Munoz Moronta’s address and arrested the Lawrence woman once she exited her car to collect the packages.

No other information was made available.

