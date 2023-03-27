DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Lawrence was the winner of a million dollar prize after buying a $50 instant ticket game in neighboring Methuen, according to lottery officials.

Marta Soto Burgos, joined by her husband while claiming her prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, opted for the cash option and its one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

According to officials, Burgos bought her winning “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” ticket at the Stop Quick Market at 12 Haverhill St. in Methuen, which will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winner.

The Billion Dollar Extravaganza game hit stores last month on Feb. 7 as the state’s first-ever $50 instant scratch ticket. It also marked the Massachusetts State Lottery’s 50th anniversary.

Ticket prizes include three $25 million prizes and five $2 million prizes that have yet to be claimed. Burgos appears to be the second person to win one of the 15 $1 million prizes, according to the lottery’s website.

The odds of winning the million dollar prize are 1 in 2,016,000.

