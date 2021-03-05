Lawrence woman wins $4M Mass. lotto prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence woman has won a $4 million prize in the state lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant ticket game.

Maria Munoz De Espinosa chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). She plans to purchase a house with her winnings.

Her winning ticket was purchased at El Rincon Dominicano Alex located at 773 Essex St. in Lawrence. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)