CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal discrimination lawsuit is moving forward against the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) and the City of Newton.

The running group “The TrailblazHers” filed the lawsuit after they say they were racially profiled during the 2023 Boston Marathon.

The lawsuit says members of the group’s cheer zone were unjustly targeted by Newton police after the BAA said they were cheering too close to runners.

The BAA has since apologized about the way the situation was handled, but says it is against the rules for marathon spectators to go onto the street.

