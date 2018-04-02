(WHDH) — CVS Health is being sued for allegedly revealing the HIV status of 6,000 patients in Ohio.

The complaint was filed in federal court on March 21.

The patients in question were part of Ohio’s HIV drug assistance program.

The lawsuit claims that CVS mailed letters last year where patients’ HIV status could be seen through the envelope’s window.

Fiserv, the company that CVS hired to mail the letters, is also named in the lawsuit.

CVS Health said the envelope window was intended to show a reference code for the assistance program and not the recipient’s health status.

The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status and a jury trial.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)