(CNN) — Fortnite’s publisher Epic Games is being sued over claims the game is as addictive, and potentially as harmful, as cocaine.

A Montreal-based law firm launched the class action lawsuit on behalf of two parents.

They claim when a person is engaged in Fortnite for a long period, the player’s brain releases the “pleasure hormone, dopamine” and that Fortnite was developed by psychologists, statisticians and others “to develop the most addictive game possible.”

An Epic spokesperson said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The company has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

