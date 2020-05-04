Lawsuit claims Northeastern University depriving students of in-person instruction while ‘unjustly’ keeping spring tuition

BOSTON (WHDH) - A class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court against Northeastern University, which is accused of “unjustly” keeping the entirety of students’ spring semester tuition after shutting down the campus and switching to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Manny Chong, a graduate student in the university’s Master of Science in Counseling Psychology program, is suing on his own behalf and on behalf of all students who attended one or more courses in-person for credit on a Northeastern campus from Jan. 1 to March 11, the day before the transition to online learning.

The lawsuit claims the university breached its Financial Responsibility Agreement with its students when they stopped offering in-person instruction.

“From March 12, 2020 onward, (Chong) and the Class Members have been deprived of the benefit of that in-person educational instruction which they paid for upon contracting with (Northeastern University),” the lawsuit read. “Further, for a period of several weeks dating to late March 2020, (Chong) and the Class Members have been deprived of any access to (Northeastern University’s) campus facilities.”

The lawsuit says that face-to-face, in-person interaction between faculty members and students is “critical to education and training in professional psychology, including socialization and peer interaction, faculty role modeling, and the development and assessment of competencies.”

“Instruction supplied substantially or entirely online has been recognized as pedagogically inferior by, inter alia, the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (which provides accreditation for Northeastern’s Counseling Psychology PhD-level program),” the lawsuit continues.

It alleges that Northeastern University retained tuition from students for the spring semester “against fundamental principles of equity and good conscience.”

The lawsuit seeks repayment for students for all damages allegedly suffered by Chong and his class members.

Chong paid $23,400 in spring 2020 tuition, along with $146 in fees, according to the lawsuit.

Last week, a Boston University student filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking reimbursement for tuition, fees and housing costs after the university abruptly shuttered its campus before the end of the semester.

