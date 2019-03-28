Lawsuit filed against Boeing over crash in Ethiopia

A passenger passport lies on the ground at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. A spokesman says Ethiopian Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as a safety precaution, following the crash of one of its planes in which 157 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

A representative of a passenger killed in this month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash is suing Boeing, claiming that a flight-control system on the plane was defective and Boeing failed to warn the airline about it.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Illinois by the administrator of the estate of Jackson Musoni, a Rwandan citizen who was on the March 10 flight.

Lawyers for the family say Boeing was negligent in designing the now-grounded 737 Max 8, which has features not on previous 737s.

Boeing declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Software designed to counter a potential nose-up pitch is under scrutiny in an October crash in Indonesia and the Ethiopian crash.

Lawyers say Boeing also failed to adequately train pilots how to use automation on the Max.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)