BOSTON (WHDH) - Dashboard camera video, released as part of a new lawsuit, shows the moment a school bus crashed off the road outside a Boston school in December.

According to the suit, a third grader with autism was badly hurt in the Dec. 6 crash. The video shows the driver of the bus appear to be sleeping.

As the driver wakes up and begins steering, the video shows the school bus jump onto the sidewalk and directly hit a student as he is walking with a school aide.

The video was released by attorneys for the child in a lawsuit against Transdev, the bus company that transports Boston Public Schools students.

The crash happened near the Curley School in Jamaica Plain. The injured 8-year-old’s attorneys said the child suffered a broken femur and spent months in the hospital. His lawyers said he is also dealing with post-traumatic stress from the crash.

Transdev did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The bus company is being investigated following a fatal crash that happened in April.

