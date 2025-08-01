FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people who were injured in the deadly Gabriel House fire in July are suing the assisted living facility, claiming they were injured in the fire.

The law firm representing the survivors are also representing the families of two people who died in the fire.

The lawsuit alleges sprinklers in the assisted living facility didn’t work and says that Gabriel House’s owner, Dennis Etzkorn, knew or should have known that residents smoked in their rooms despite medical oxygen being present.

The lawsuit also names Fire Systems, Inc. as a defendant. The law firm representing the families and survivors says Fire Systems, Inc. provided fire alarms and life safety systems to the facility and inspected and maintained the devices. The lawsuit claims the fire panel, fire pump, and sprinkler systems weren’t installed correctly.

10 people were killed as a result of the fire and over 30 other residents were injured.

A spokesperson for the Gabriel House and it’s owner did not have a comment about the lawsuit.

7NEWS has reached out to Fire Systems, Inc. for a statement, they referred to their legal team, and 7NEWS is awaiting comment.

