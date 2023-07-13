BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Jersey man charged in a series of sexual assaults in Charlestown in the 2000s will be back in court Thursday to face charges stemming from additional assaults in the North End.

Matthew Nilo, 35, is facing new charges following his June 15 release after posting $500,000 bail. The charges stem from five attacks on four women in the North End. One of the victims was attacked twice, 11 days apart. The attacks occurred in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Nilo to the attacks. His lawyer is questioning the legality of how the DNA evidence was obtained.

