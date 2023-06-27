A New Jersey man charged earlier this month in a series of sexual assaults in Charlestown in the 2000s was indicted Tuesday on new charges connected to a spate of rapes and sexual attacks in the North End in 2007 and 2008, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Matthew Nilo, 35, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on seven charges—one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery. The alleged attacks occurred between January 2007 and July 2008

Nilo will be formally charged on the new counts at his next court appearance July 13. Nilo was released June 15 after posting $500,000 bail.

The charges stem from five attacks on four women in the North End. One of the victims was attacked twice, 11 days apart. The attacks occurred in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

The incidents followed a similar pattern. The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning.

The newly-indicted attacks occurred at the time that Nilo was living in the North End and during the same period as the attacks against women in Charlestown for which Nilo is already charged.

“We will release more information at arraignment, but I can tell you today that DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments. I can also tell you that the cooperation and coordination between our office, the Boston Police Department and the FBI has played a major role in our ability to secure today’s indictments and to give the survivors of these crimes the ability to see their attacker held accountable for his actions,” Hayden said in a statement. “Lastly, I can tell you this case demonstrates that no attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime.

