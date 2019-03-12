Lawyer: Allegations against Quincy elementary school teacher were made up

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The lawyer for a Massachusetts special education teacher charged with assaulting students says the allegations were made up by a disgruntled teacher’s aide.

Attorney Peter Pasciucco said Monday the police investigation into his client, 52-year-old Tricia Rossman, was “woefully inadequate.”

Rossman, who taught at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Randolph, pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges of assault and battery on a disabled person.

Authorities say a teacher’s aide told police Rossman “manhandled” students and yelled at them.

One staffer said she had seen Rossman drag a child and believed she hit the student in the face.

Rossman has been placed on administrative leave.

Interim Superintendent Thea Stovell says the school department is investigating.

