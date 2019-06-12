Lawyer: Cuba Gooding Jr. will turn self in on groping charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Cuba Gooding Jr. says the actor will turn himself in to police on Thursday to face allegations he groped a woman at a New York City night spot.

Lawyer Mark Heller says the Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire” is expected to face a charge stemming from an alleged incident over the weekend at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Gooding denies the allegations.

He tells TMZ he was at the bar partying with friends but didn’t touch anyone. He says there’s a video that shows “what really happened.”

Heller says Gooding will visit the special victims unit leading the investigation before being arraigned.

