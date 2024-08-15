DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawyers for a former doctor from Dover who has been charged with his wife’s murder say they want to review communications sent by an embattled investigator linked to the Karen Read Murder Trial.

Lawyers representing 60-year-old Ingolf Tuerk say former State Police investigator Michael Proctor, who admitted to sending unprofessional texts during the Karen Read murder trial, has since been removed from his job. An internal affairs investigation has been launched in connection with that case.

Now, Tuerk’s lawyer is using questions about Proctor’s credibility as grounds for asking for communication related to the case.

Tuerk, the former chief of urology at St. Elizabeth’s hospital, was ordered held without bail after he confessed to choking his wife to death after an argument.

Police say Kathleen McLean was last seen at the couple’s Dover home in May 2020. Prosecutors say Tuerk dumped her body in a pond nearby. The couple was in the middle of a divorce at the time.

