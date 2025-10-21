BOSTON (WHDH) - The lawyer representing an Everett teenager who was detained by ICE is now suing the Trump administration for its search of his phone.

Immigration attorney Andrew Lattarulo claimed he was stopped by federal agents at Logan Airport last month, when he said they illegally seized his phone, which contains confidential communications with his clients – and never returned it.

He is now suing to get it back and stop the federal government from searching it.

DHS said the seizure was done by Customs and Border Patrol.

“CBP’s ability to lawfully inspect electronic devices crossing the border is integral to keeping America safe in an increasingly digital world,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “All travelers crossing the United States border are subject to CBP inspection. On rare occasions, officers/agents may search a traveler’s mobile phone, or other electronic devices during the inspection process. CBP has established strict guidelines, above and beyond prevailing legal requirements, to ensure that these searches are exercised judiciously and responsibly and are consistent with the public trust.”

