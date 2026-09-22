BOSTON (WHDH) - 48-year-old Michael Desronvil, identified by his attorney, was the lone holdout juror who refused to find Lindsay Clancy not guilty of murdering her three young children.

Clancy’s lawyer has filed a motion asking the judge to investigate Desronvil.

Kevin Reddington wants to examine his cell phone records for texts during the trial and see Desronvil’s answers to the jury questionnaire.

Desronvil’s lawyer has called him an American hero who stood up for justice. He’s not happy with Clancy’s request for an investigation, saying in a written statement, “Kevin Reddington’s disgusting motion to investigate Michael is worthy of nothing but universal condemnation.”

Attorney Edward Paltzik added, “If the new normal is that jurors are going to face brutal reprisals for disagreeing with a defense attorney, you can kiss the Sixth Amendment goodbye.”

Christopher Muse, a retired superior court justice who worked in the same courtroom where the Clancy trial was, said Judge William Sullivan will carefully consider whether an inquiry is necessary. 7NEWS asked if there’s evidence Desronvil was not truthful during jury deliberations.

“He will be eligible for court sanctions, including criminal charges against him for misstatements,” Muse said.

Reddington has also filed a 34-page motion to dismiss the case. He and Counsel Martin Weinberg are arguing there should not have been a mistrial because the holdout juror should have been discharged for failing to follow the judge’s instructions.

“There was doubt,” Reddington said. “And there was reasonable doubt. But he refused to apply the law, and that’s just not right.”

Muse said this could be a difficult motion to get approved in part because a judge has discretion to question jurors about deliberations. A previous appeal to the Supreme Court went nowhere.

“It’s uncharted territory to be able to get this kind of relief,” Muse said.

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