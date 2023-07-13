BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Jersey man charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Charlestown in the 2000s was arraigned on additional charges stemming from assaults that happened in the North End during the same window of time.

The charges Matthew Nilo, 35, now face include one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery, according to Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, a judge ordered he be held on $50,000 cash bail.

The decision came nearly a month after Nilo’s June 15 release, when he posted $500,000 bail.

The latest charges stem from five attacks on four women in the North End. One of the victims was attacked twice, 11 days apart. Authorities said the attacks occurred in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Nilo to the attacks. His lawyer is questioning the legality of how the DNA evidence was obtained.

Nilo previously pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on charges stemming from sexual assaults that took place in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008. The charges included aggravated rape, kidnapping, and sexual assault and battery.

The 35 year old is slated to be back in court on Sept. 14 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)