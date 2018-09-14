Lawyer says client is not a threat to community college

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — The lawyer for a Maine man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a community college says his client is not a threat.

The Times Record reports attorney Verne Paradie said Wednesday his 23-year-old client Darren Lilly is a “nice young man” and said the people who reported the alleged threat had an “ax to grind.”

Police arrested Lilly Aug. 13 after receiving reports that he threatened Central Maine Community College in Auburn. He was accepted as a student there last fall.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department says Lilly had numerous firearms, including a gun inside a musical instrument case.

He has been charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Lilly is currently free after posting $500 bail.