NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawyer said he told President Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, years ago that former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was abusing women.

Schneiderman resigned this week after The New Yorker published the accounts of women who said they were slapped and choked by the Democrat.

Attorney Peter Gleason said in a letter filed with a federal judge Friday that he had been contacted “years ago” by two women who claimed Schneiderman was “sexually inappropriate.”

Gleason said he then gave Trump lawyer Michael Cohen “certain details” of Schneiderman’s “vile attacks.”

In his letter, Gleason asked the judge to seal any of his correspondence with Cohen that might have been seized in an FBI raid last month.

Lawyers for Schneiderman, Trump and Cohen didn’t return email messages.

