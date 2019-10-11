Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber file appeal of his death sentence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev filed an appeal of his death sentence on Thursday.

His lawyers claim Tsarnaev’s constitutional rights were violated and his case should have never been tried in Massachusetts.

They also say two of the jurors lied during the selection process.

Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the April 15, 2013 attack with his older brother, who was killed by authorities.

Three people died and more than 260 were wounded in the attack.

