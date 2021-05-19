Lawyers for family of Hopkinton teen call for further investigation after officials declare her death a suicide

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Lawyers for the family of a 16-year-old Hopkinton girl are calling for an independent investigation after the Office of the State Medical Examiner declared her death a suicide.

Just one day after the state medical examiner released Mikayla Miller’s death certificate, which stated that her manner of death was a suicide and that her cause of death was “asphyxia by hanging,” her mother, Calvina Strothers, stated during a virtual press conference that investigators rushed to judgement and are withholding the truth.

“I know the truth and it’s not what they say,” Strothers said. “It’s not their kid, so they don’t care, but that is my child. I will fight tooth, nail, and until the day I leave this Earth for the truth.”

Strollers, who was joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, community leaders, and advocates from the National Black Justice Coalition, added that Hopkinton police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan reached their conclusion on her daughter’s death without a thorough investigation.

“Someone did this too my daughter,” Strothers stated. When asked if she thought her daughter was the victim of a homicide, she added, “I do.”

Miller’s body was found along a trail in the woods off of West Main Street near her home back on April 18, according to Ryan.

Ryan had said before Miller’s death, a fight broke out sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. between her and a group of teenagers at an apartment complex where the girl lived.

Miller’s cellphone then reportedly showed that later that night she walked more than 1,300 steps from her home, which was about the distance from her apartment, to the spot where a jogger found her body in the woods the next morning.

Ryan noted that phone records appear to show the teens involved in the fight with Miller were not in the woods.

Crump, who also represented George Floyd’s family in the high-profile murder case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said the facts presented by investigators just don’t add up.

“Mikayla’s mother and her family do not believe that she committed suicide especially being found standing upright, not hanging, and a belt tied around her neck,” Crump said. “It defies common sense, really.”

Crump added, “Mikayla’s live matters to her family, it matters to her community, and it should matter to all of us.”

Hours prior to the conference, Hopkinton police and fire officials released new details about Miller’s death.

A newly released recording of the initial Hopkinton 911 call, along with police and fire dispatch radio calls, indicate officers responded promptly and properly, Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said.

“I wish to state for the record that the officers and staff of the Hopkinton Police Department are professionals who responded to this tragedy with urgency and who are assisting in conducting a thorough and impartial investigation,” Bennett said.

Bennett noted that some logs and reports could not be released by law due to the existence of a “dating relationship” but that they shared what the could in the interest of transparency.

A vigil was held for Miller in the Hopkinton Town Common earlier this month, in which her mother and other community members called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the teen’s death.

At the time of Miller’s death, Ryan’s office said investigators had not found any evidence of this being a hate crime, referring to the fact that Miller was Black and a member of the LGBTQ community.

Ryan says an investigation remains active and ongoing.

