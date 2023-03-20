WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawyers for the former Wellesley College cardinal accused of sexual abuse are expected to appear in court Monday.

Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s attorneys filed a motion last month to withdraw the charges against the 92 year old.

McCarrick’s attorneys argue he has dementia and can’t stand trial.

The state said it would get a second opinion.

The former cardinal pleaded not guilty in 2021. He is accused of sexually abusing a boy at Wellesley College in June 1974.

