Karen Read’s legal team has filed an appeal to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to overturn Judge Beverly Cannone’s latest ruling.

Read’s attorneys want the SJC justices to overturn Cannone’s decision to keep the defendant’s second-degree murder charge in place.

She is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, during a snowstorm in 2022. Prosecutors said Read hit him and left him to die in a snowbank.

When the case ended in a mistrial in early July, Read’s defense said jurors reached out to them to say they all agreed to find her not guilty of that specific charge.

The defense said keeping the charge intact violates Read’s double jeopardy protections.

She is set to be retried on the charges on Jan. 27, 2025.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

