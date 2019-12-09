Lawyers make closing arguments in South Boston condo murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawyers gave closing arguments Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing two doctors in their South Boston condo in 2017, portraying him as either a man acting in self-defense or a “destroyer of life.”

Family members and friends of the victims breaking down as attorneys argued their cases for and against 33 year old Bampumim Teixeira, who is accused of brutally murdering Richard Field and Lina Bolanos.

The two doctors, who were engaged to be married, were found tied up and stabbed to death in their South Boston penthouse condo in 2017. Police shot and arrested Teixeira inside the condo.

Defense attorney Steven Sack asked jurors to find Teixeira not guilty, arguing Teixeira thought he was romantically involved with Bolanos and that it was Field who killed his own fiancee when he when he arrived home and found Teixeira in their condo.

“Sometimes, just sometimes, the truth is the hardest thing to believe,” Sack said. “Either real or imagined, he believed he was having a relationship with Lina Bolanos. I never told you he didn’t kill Richard Field, but he killed in self-defense, and that’s not murder.

But the prosecution called that preposterous. Prosecutor John Pappas said Teixeira was literally caught in the act with a sack full of stolen jewelry and other items taken from the victim’s home– overwhelming evidence, he said, tying him to the brutal crime.

“He sits here in front of you, ladies and gentlemen, as a destroyer of life,” Pappas said.

