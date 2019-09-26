Lawyers propose plan for $143M gas explosions settlement

BOSTON (AP) — A plan to divvy up a $143 million settlement from last September’s natural gas explosions in Massachusetts has been proposed.

Lawyers involved in a class-action lawsuit against utility company Columbia Gas filed their proposal Wednesday in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.

The plan calls for six categories of payouts ranging from $50 for a “nominal” disruption to $15,000 for a “major” disruption. An estimated 175,000 impacted people and businesses can qualify. It also would award roughly $28 million of the settlement to the lawyers.

The settlement is separate from an $80 million payout Columbia Gas made to Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.

A court hearing on the plan is slated for Oct. 7. Columbia Gas didn’t comment.

The 2018 disaster killed one person and injured dozens more.

