Lawyers representing Lori Loughlin, 19 others meet in Boston federal courthouse

Lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin, her husband and 19 other parents who declined to take a deal with the government met in at the Moakley federal courthouse in Boston Wednesday to confer with the judge ahead of trial.

Loughlin and her co-defendants were not required to be in Boston but the large group of lawyers met to go through over 3 million pages of documents as a magistrate on the seventh floor announced that the judge handling the College Admissions Scandal, Nathaniel Gordon, plans to bring the case to trial next year.

The 55-year-old Fuller House star and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid scheme mastermind Rick Singer, half a million dollars to get their daughters into the University of Southern California by falsely posing them as recruits for the crew team.

Prosecutors say the cash was funneled to former USC coaches and an assistant athletic director through a phony charity run by Singer who worked as a college admissions counselor in southern California.

Singer admitted to accepting around $25 million in bribes over the years.

In court, prosecutors said they are still trying to decide if he will be called as a witness in the upcoming trials.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation recorded thousands of audiotapes of Singer speaking to parents, including Loughlin and Giannulli which can be presented as evidence.

The next hearing in the scandal is scheduled for January.