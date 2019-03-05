Lawyers say expert found man was insane during fatal crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused in a wrong-way crash in Vermont that killed five teenagers say a state expert has found the man was insane at the time of the crash.

The Burlington Free Press reports lawyers for 38-year-old Steven Bourgoin say the state is unfairly trying to block them from using Dr. Reena Kapoor as a witness.

The state had previously retained Kapoor as its expert witness. The state reversed its decision to call Kapoor at trial last month, but it didn’t say why.

Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder for the 2016 crash in Williston.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says the state will respond in writing to Bourgoin’s motion.

Jury selection for his trial is set to begin in late April.

