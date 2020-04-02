Lawyers seek release of 147 ICE detainees after healthcare worker at Mass. facility tests positive for coronavirus

(WHDH) — Lawyers for Civil Rights against ICE have filed a class action suit asking for the release of 147 detainees after a healthcare worker at a Bristol County detention center tested positive for coronavirus.

A U.S. District Court of Massachusetts judge is slated to hear an oral argument at 2 p.m. Thursday on a request for emergency humanitarian relief and the release of all civil immigration detainees currently confined in Bristol County, Lawyers for Civil Rights against ICE announced.

The case seeks the release of 147 detainees who are “currently enduring life-threatening and unconstitutional confinement conditions” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday morning, the civil rights group says a coronavirus infection was confirmed by Bristol County involving a healthcare professional at the detention facility.

The group also claims that it has confirmed that “scores of immigrants” at the detention center have serious medical issues, including heart conditions, diabetes, liver and kidney disease, and lung and respiratory conditions, bronchitis and asthma.

