TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Attorneys for a woman who encouraged her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself are seeking an order that she stay out of jail while they appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carter is scheduled to appear in court Monday to consider prosecutors’ request that she begin serving her 15-month jail sentence.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III. The judge allowed Carter to remain free while she appeals in state court.

Massachusetts’ highest court upheld her conviction last week.

Her lawyers say in an emergency motion filed in the Supreme Judicial Court Monday that her sentence should be further delayed.

The courts found Carter caused Roy’s death when she instructed him to get back in his truck that was filling with toxic gas.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)