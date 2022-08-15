BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week.

Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.

MassDOT is advising commuters to give themselves extra time before they head through areas where the lanes are being painted this week. According to the MBTA, shuttle buses will be ferrying riders on the roads that run between stations such as Copley, Oak Grove, Haymarket, Forest Hills, Back Bay and Government Center.

Also ahead of the shutdown’s start, Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials will give new updates on the upcoming work during a morning briefing on Monday.

The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.

A fleet of shuttle buses are slated to replace service at 20 closed Orange Line stations, while Commuter Rail changes accommodate some riders, stopping at Oak Grove, Malden Center and North Station, as well as Forest Hills, Ruggles and South Station.

The Boston Transportation Department said there will be pop-up mobility hubs at Copley and Government Center Stations and liaisons to help Orange Line commuters navigate transfers and alternative routes on the first day of the shutdown.

Ahead of the shutdown, Mayor Wu also announced the city has partnered with Bluebikes to provide free ride passes for commuters and travelers during the hiatus in train service. The bike share passes will be available to anyone and provide an unlimited number of free 45-minute trips. Passes will be available at bluebikes.com or in the Bluebikes mobile app.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)