(WHDH) — Deep dish pizza, crab spice and pimento cheese may not be typical potato chip flavors, but Lay’s is pushing the boundaries once again.

The company released its eight new “Tastes of America” flavors to showcase local cuisines across the nation.

Some of the other flavors are cajun spice, chili con queso, fried pickles with ranch, New England lobster roll and sweet Thai chili.

They’ll be in grocery stores from July 30 to Sept. 23. However, flavors will only be available in the regions they represent.

Consumers can buy all eight flavors on the company’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)