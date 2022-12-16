Dark chocolate fans beware – there are some health concerns you may want to know about.

Consumer Reports says it found lead and cadmium in several brands of dark chocolate.

The report says 23 brands featured enough of the metals that eating just one ounce would put adults over the level that may be harmful.

Affected brands include Alter Eco, Mast, Dove, and Ghirardelli.

