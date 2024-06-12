DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The lead investigator in the Karen Read murder trial will return to the stand when the trial resumes.

Michael Proctor, who the defense claims orchestrated a cover-up to frame Read for the murder of John O’Keefe, began his testimony on Monday.

During that testimony, Proctor was forced to read his own troubling texts he sent about Read during the investigation, apologizing for what he called “regrettable” messages.

Proctor himself is now the subject of a state police internal investigation.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

