BOSTON (WHDH) - The leader of a local Neo-nazi group was back in court to face charges related to a protest during an LGBTQ event in Jamaica Plain.

Christopher Hood of Pepperell was originally arrested in July, after his group, NSC 131, took part in a rally outside the Loring Greenough House, shouting chants and carrying signs during what was supposed to be a drag queen story time event for local kids and families.

Hood was arrested with two men who confronted rally-goers at the time, though the two counter-protesters later saw their charges dropped by a judge. Among the charges he faced at the time was at least one charge of engaging in an affray with others.

On Monday, the 23-year-old opted to represent himself, with the goal of getting access to body camera footage worn by police the day of his arrest. Hood said he would seek a private attorney later.

He is expected back in court in October.

