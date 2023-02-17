The leader of the Massachusetts State Police is retiring Friday after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

Colonel-Superintendent Christopher Mason has spent more than three decades with the state police and has led the force since 2019.

“I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration, Governor Healey and Lt. Governor Driscoll, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for placing their trust in me and providing the support and resources needed to promote public safety, implement meaningful reforms, and adopt transformative innovations that strengthen our ability to protect the Commonwealth and provide the highest level of professional policing to all Massachusetts residents and visitors,” Colonel-Superintendent Mason said in a statement. “I also want to thank the members of the Massachusetts State Police for your professionalism, dedication, and exceptional delivery of police services across the Commonwealth. It has been my true privilege to work alongside you.”

Under Mason’s leadership, the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Council awarded the state police full accreditation, reflecting their commitment to professionalism, best practices, and delivery of exceptional police services.

Gov. Maura Healey is set to announce next steps in regard to leadership of the state police in the near future.

