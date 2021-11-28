BOSTON (WHDH) - Local and state officials celebrated the beginning of Hanukkah by lighting a giant menorah at Boston Common Sunday.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Michelle Wu were among the officials joining Jewish leaders for the 38th annual lighting of the 22-foot menorah.

“We need each other, and we are showing in this city, in every action that we take, that we can follow these same lessons of this holiday season, of courage, of perseverance to triumph, and making sure that this light will spread, and will be contagious,” Wu said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)