BOSTON (AP) — Members of the Massachusetts Legislature have been sworn-in to a new two-year term on Beacon Hill.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker first administered the oath to 40 senators in the ornate Senate chamber that reopened Wednesday for the first time in more than 18 months after undergoing a $20 million renovation.

The governor then presided over the swearing-in of the 160-member House of Representatives.

Democrats control both chambers by wide margins.

In remarks prepared for delivery, Senate President Karen Spilka outlined an ambitious agenda for the session that includes legislation to lower prescription drug costs, expand mental health services and reform the state’s education funding formula.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo, already the longest-serving speaker in state history, was also expected to be re-elected as the top Democrat in the chamber.

